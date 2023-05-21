Moorhead police recover human remains from Red River

article

Moorhead police say they recovered the body of a man from the Red River Saturday afternoon.

The Moorhead Police Department said law enforcement and firefighters were dispatched to a walking path at Gooseberry Park near Red River just before 3 p.m. for a reported body near the river bank.

First responders recovered the remains of an adult man who had been in the river for an "extended period of time."

The body will be transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The case remains under investigation.