Moorhead cannabis retail shop could open as soon as this weekend

The Brief Officials tell FOX 9 All Day that the White Earth Nation's new off-reservation cannabis dispensary could open this weekend in Moorhead. The location is one of two off-reservation sites set to open in Minnesota. A new compact made it possible for tribes to open up off reservation.



A new cannabis retail shop in Moorhead, the first to open off reservation land, could be up and running as soon as this weekend, White Earth officials tell FOX 9 All Day.

White Earth to open cannabis shop

What we know:

After the signing of a new cannabis regulatory company, the White Earth Nation announced it would open retail cannabis shops in Moorhead and St. Cloud under its "Waabigwan Mashkiki" line.

Before the compact, tribes were allowed to run cannabis shops, but they had to be on reservation land. The new location will be at the former JL Beers building at 2902 Hwy 10, Moorhead, Minn., next door to the Fryn' Pan restaurant.

Grand opening for cannabis shops

What's next:

Speaking with Amy Hockert on FOX 9 All Day, Zach Wilson with the White Earth Nation said they hope to open doors this weekend.

"We are hoping to have our grand opening on Saturday – those details should be flushed out today," said Wilson. "Just waiting on, again, some of that seed-to-sale tracking and compliance to-do list to get done so we can make sure we start off on the right foot."

Their St. Cloud location is still under construction, but they hope to open their doors next month.