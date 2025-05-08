Suspect barricaded in Montrose; apartment evacuated after gunshot

The Brief People were evacuated from an apartment building and others were asked to shelter in place after a suspect barricaded themselves inside an apartment when authorities attempted to execute a search warrant. This incident began around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday on Mindy Lane in Montrose, located in Wright County. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



People were evacuated from an apartment building in Montrose, Minnesota, and others were asked to shelter in place after a suspect barricaded themselves inside an apartment when authorities attempted to execute a search warrant, the Wright County Sheriff's Office said.

Suspect barricaded themselves inside

What we know:

The Wright County Sheriff's Office said at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday they were executing a search warrant on the 100 block of Mindy Lane in Montrose.

A suspect inside the apartment barricaded themselves inside "and a gunshot was reportedly fired from inside" the apartment, the sheriff's office said.

Residents in the Mindy Lane apartments were evacuated and people living nearby have been asked to shelter in place.

"This is an active and ongoing situation and has been contained to the building," the Wright County Sheriff's Office said just before 8:30 a.m. Thursday. "The Sheriff’s Office is asking that everyone avoid the area until further notice."

What we don't know:

It's not clear what the search warrant was for.

The sheriff's office says additional information will be released when the scene has been secured.