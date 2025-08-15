MnDOT announces end date for I-94 reconstruction project

The Brief MnDOT announced an end date for the Interstate 94 construction project, saying all lanes and ramps will permanently open by late September. All lanes will temporarily open between Aug. 18 and Labor Day to alleviate Minnesota State Fair congestion. A section of Interstate 94 will close in both directions the weekend of Aug. 15.



The end of construction on Interstate 94 is finally in sight, with work expected to wrap up in late September.

Officials from the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) say they will also reopen all lanes of the highway between Aug. 18 and Labor Day to relieve congestion during the Minnesota State Fair.

I-94 construction end date

Timeline:

MnDOT crews still have some closures ahead before the final, permanent reopening of all I-94 lanes.

This weekend, from 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 15, to 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 18, I-94 will be closed in both directions between I-35W and Highway 280. Drivers can use the detour pictured below:

Photo from MnDOT shows a detour for drivers this weekend. (Supplied)

The westbound lanes of I-94 will be closed from I-35E in downtown St. Paul to I-35W in downtown Minneapolis from 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 15, to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 18.

A detour is pictured below:

A detour for drivers during I-94 construction. (FOX 9)

All lanes will then reopen on Monday, Aug. 18, and remain open until Labor Day in order to alleviate traffic congestion during the Minnesota State Fair.

From Tuesday, Sept. 2. to Friday, Sept. 26, I-94 will be reduced to two lanes in both directions between 11th Avenue South and Franklin Avenue Southeast. Multiple ramps will also remain closed.

All lanes and ramps are scheduled to be permanently reopened on Sept. 26.

What they're saying:

State officials said crews have been and continue to do maintenance and repair work on five bridges along I-94 in Minneapolis.

MnDOT workers are also building temporary crossovers, repairing bridge decks, resurfacing bridge pavement, replacing bridge joints, upgrading guardrails, upgrading drainage and repainting bridge steel.

Other road closures ahead

Drivers can also expect other road closures before the end of the summer.

Interstate 35W (I-35W) will be closed in both directions through Burnsville and Bloomington, from the I-35 split to I-494, during the overnight hours between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., from Monday Aug. 18 to Thursday Aug. 21. A detour for the closure can be found below, while information on that project can be found here.

A detour for the I-35W closure set for Aug. 18 to Aug. 21. (FOX 9)

The eastbound lanes of Highway 55 will close from Minnesota Highway 100 in Golden Valley to North Penn Avenue in Minneapolis from 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 15 to 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 18. Click here for more information on that project, or take a look at the detour pictured below:

A detour for the Highway 55 road closure this weekend. (FOX 9)