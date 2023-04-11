MnDOT hosts info session in east metro ahead of construction season

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) hosted an open house at Woodbury’s City Hall on Tuesday to get drivers in the area on the same page ahead of a $120 million road construction project that will cause delays over this summer and next.

"It’s one of the largest maintenance projects we are working on this summer," east area engineer Ryan Coddington explained. "They should expect to be delayed 10 to 15 minutes probably on average, sometimes averaging to half an hour or greater."

The work is expected to be completed by fall 2024, and it includes about 10 miles of resurfaced lanes on I-94 between Highway 120/Century Avenue to the St Croix River.

The message at Tuesday’s meeting was clear: be patient and expect delays as the road is reduced to just two lanes in each direction, and ramps are closed temporarily. By fall 2024, MnDOT says the work will improve safety, traffic flow and ride smoothness, while updating drainage and other infrastructure.

"It’s nice they had this big presentation because now we can sort of plan ahead," driver Sue Halligan commented.