MN wildfires: Residents, property owners given temporary access to Brimson Complex zone

The Brief Authorities are temporarily allowing some property owners to return to evacuation zones in the Jenkins Creek and Camp House fire areas. Evacuation zones will be closed again at 8 p.m. Friday. Anyone wishing to enter must be prepared with identification and proof of property ownership.



Residents and property owners are allowed temporary access to evacuation zones near the Jenkins Creek and Camp House fires, together known as the Brimson Complex, until 8 p.m. Friday.

Wildfire evacuation updates

What they're saying:

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post that Fire Incident Command is temporarily allowing property owners back into the Jenkins Creek and Camp House fire evacuation zones.

The evacuation zones will be closed again at 8 p.m. on Friday.

Authorities say those who enter must be prepared to show identification and proof of property ownership when they check in with deputies.

St. Louis County deputies are staged at Hugo's Bar for the Camp House evacuation area and at the intersection of County Road 16 and Forest Highway 11 for the Jenkins Creek evacuation area.

Anyone traveling in either of these areas is reminded to be vigilant and cautious when entering because of hazardous conditions, including downed trees.

Dig deeper:

The evacuation centers at the Fredenberg Community Center and Old School Lives are now closed.

Anyone seeking resources is asked to call 211.

St. Louis County authorities have closed eastbound Highway 16 at Camp 26 Trail Track and County Highway 44 is closed to northbound traffic, but Highway 55 is still open.

Eastbound Highway 16 and southbound Brimson-Toimi Road/6205 Road are closed at that intersection.

Westbound Highway 16 at County Highway 2, County Road 110 (Highway 11), is closed outside Hoyt Lakes at the Moose Line.

The Eastbound Forest Route is also closed at the Moose Line.

The Wildfire Situational Awareness map can be viewed here.

The Lake County evacuation map can be viewed here.