MN wildfires: Progress continues in fight against Brimson Complex fire

The Brief Firefighter crews are making steady progress against the wildfires in northern Minnesota. The Camp House fire remains at 90% containment with just over 12,000 acres burned. The Jenkins Creek fire is 78% contained as of Sunday, up from 75% on Saturday, with just over 16,000 acres burned.



While the majority of the wildfires in northern Minnesota are under control, authorities warn that some areas with "lingering heat" still pose a risk as tourists visit during the holiday weekend.

Minnesota wildfires: The latest

Camp House fire:

The Eastern Area Incident Management Team (EAIMT) said on Sunday that the Camp House Fire is still 90% contained with no new growth.

Authorities have reassigned resources to prepare for any new fires in the area as tourists are expected to visit during the holiday weekend.

Despite the majority of the fires being under control, firefighters say there are still areas with lingering heat that pose risks of spreading.

Crews are now focused on patrolling the fire line and extinguishing hot spots. They are also working on suppression repair on contingency lines, restoring disturbed areas, erosion control, removing hazards, protecting natural resources, and repairing fire lines.

What caused the fire:

EAIMT says the fire initially started on private land and moved into the Superior National Forest.

It is believed to have started around 1 p.m. on May 11 in Ault Township, about two miles northeast of Brimson, Minnesota.

While the report states the cause of the fire is still under investigation, St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay previously told FOX 9 the fire appears to have started with a camp fire that was left unattended. He added that the DNR has identified the person who started the fire.

Jenkins Creek fire:

The Jenkins Creek fire is 78% contained as of Sunday, slightly more than the 75% containment that was reported the day before.

Authorities say sunny skies and low humidity could lead to further fire growth, but any growth would be slow due to ongoing containment efforts.

Crews are now focused on chipping, hazard tree removal and log hauling operations along the fire's northwest edge in order to reduce roadside fuel.

The EAIMT adds that a new incident management team will take over fighting the fire on Tuesday, May 27.

What caused the fire:

The Jenkins Creek Fire started on May 12 near Hoyt Lakes, just north of the Camp House wildfire. The fire was detected east of County Road 110 and north of County Road 16 near Jenkins Creek.

EAIMT says the Jenkins Creek fire was caused by human activity, but the investigation is ongoing.

The St. Louis County Sheriff previously told FOX 9 the fire might have started with a discarded cigarette along Highway 16, as it began near a roadway.