MN weather: Windy, cold, and gray Tuesday with on-and-off light showers

The Brief A wind advisory is in effect for central and southern Minnesota, parts of Iowa and the Dakotas on Tuesday. Gusts up to 45 mph are possible and could reach 50 mph in open areas. Gray skies, colder temps in the 40s, and some showers will come the wind.



A wind advisory is in effect for much of central and southern Minnesota, as temperatures turn colder on Tuesday.

Wind advisory

What we know:

A wind advisory is in place until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, with gusts expected to exceed 45 mph. Open areas in western and southern Minnesota could see gusts up to 50 mph. The advisory also covers parts of Iowa and the Dakotas.

Cooler temperatures will also hold, with temps in the lower and middle 40s. We will see some bands of very light rain pushing in and out from time to time.

Forecast ahead

What's next:

After a cloudy Tuesday, Wednesday should be sunnier the farther south and west you go and temps will try to hit 50 degrees. It will be calmer overall and the start of a warming trend that will have temps moving toward the 60s as we head into the weekend.