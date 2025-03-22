MN weather: Sunny and cool start to Saturday, rain later tonight with snow up north

The Brief Saturday morning is sunny and cool. High cloud cover is expected to stream into the Twin Cities metro in the afternoon before low clouds and rain come later in the evening. Rain showers flow in later tonight with snow expected in the northern part of the state.



Saturday morning is off to a cool and sunny start, but cloud cover is expected later in the afternoon.

Rain will then hit the Twin Cities metro in the evening, with snow expected in the northern part of the state.

Saturday forecast

Big picture view:

Sunshine is sticking around for the early part of Saturday.

Cloud cover will increase later in the afternoon with wind speeds also picking up.

High temperatures in the metro area will reach the upper 40s in the metro, 50s in western Minnesota and 30s in northern Minnesota.

Rain will move into the metro area later in the evening.

Looking ahead

What's next:

A winter weather advisory is in place for Sunday, and that will include Bemidji, Walker, Hackensack, Hill City and Cloquet.

Several inches of snow are possible Sunday morning in northern Minnesota and parts of northern Wisconsin. Most areas could see between 2–5 inches of snow.

Waves of rain are expected in the metro area and western Wisconsin on Sunday.

There is a change for a slushy, brief round of snowflakes in the Twin Cities before the low pressure center moves away.

Monday will then begin to warm up as the system clears the area.

There will also be strong wind gusts between 20 mph and 30 mph in the metro on Sunday morning.

Southern and western Minnesota could see winds of up to 40 mph.