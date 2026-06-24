MN weather: Clear Wednesday but spotty showers possible in northern MN

The Brief Spotty showers are possible in northern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon and evening, while areas from the Brainerd Lakes on south will likely stay dry. The metro will see a high in the mid 70s on Wednedsay and Thursday. Temperatures are expected to rise as we head into the weekend.



Wednesday started off with a few showers and storms across the state, but most saw a quiet morning.

Clear day on Wednesday

What we know:

The quiet start will continue for most, but there is a potential for some spotty showers, especially in northern Minnesota during the afternoon and evening hours on Wednesday. The rain may end up staying well far up north, meaning the Brainerd Lakes area to the south could end up having a pretty dry day.

There will be a little breeze out of the northwest that will pull in some drier air. It may feel a touch on the humid side, but the afternoon will feel much more comfortable.

It will be partly cloudy for the day. In the metro it will be mild and nice with a high in the mid 70s. Further up north, high temperatures will range in the 50s and 60s.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week

What's next:

Thursday's forecast will be similar to Wednesday for the metro with highs in the mid 70s. Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures are set to increase with a high of 90 possible for Sunday with rising dewpoints.