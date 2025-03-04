Minnesota mascots: Native American names still banned, exemptions easier under new bill

The Brief A new bill could help Minnesota schools with Native American mascots, nicknames, logos, and chants. They have to get rid of those by Sept. 2025 or get an exemption from all 11 tribes in the state. The new bill, from the same state senator who authored the ban, would require schools to get consent from only the nearest tribe. There's also a plan to send some money to schools making changes, while giving schools another year to do it. Tribal leaders supported the ban and they support this change.



Minnesota schools with Native American mascots, nicknames and logos are on the clock to get rid of them, but they could get some help before the September 2025 deadline.

On the clock

What’s in a name::

For Native Americans, there can be disrespect and discrimination.

In 2023, DFL lawmakers basically banned Native American names and mascots and logos and chants.

"Something so simple and easy as changing a mascot can result in tremendous healing and support and kindness and a little bit of freedom for all of us," said the ban's Senate author, Sen. Mary Kunesh (DFL-New Brighton), who is a descendant of the Standing Rock Lakota tribe.

Running into trouble

Name change progress::

Some schools jumped on it ahead of a deadline this year.

Sleepy Eye changed its mascot from the Indians to the Storm, for example. The ban is not complete, though.

Schools like Warroad, Benson and Red Wing have asked for exemptions. Tribal leaders have since listened.

"We generally support prohibiting offensive mascots, but we believe the process around the exemption can be improved," said Johnny Johnson.

Johnson is a former Prairie Island president whose kids were all Red Wing Wingers.

He says the name and the red feather on the logo reflect aspects of the tribe’s culture and tradition, so they supported an exemption.

But another tribe objected, so the district is trying to figure out how to pay an estimated $2 million to change it all out.

Finding a fix

Cash, exemptions::

A new bill from Sen. Kunesh would allow them to ask permission from only the nearest tribe, Prairie Island.

And in cases where the tribe says no, like they have in Benson, the state would help pay for the change.

"I think we're making the right move here to listen to local tribes on the impacts of tribal logos, but also providing possible funding and support for the school district to make the necessary change," said Sen. Grant Hauschild (DFL-Hermantown), who was a student leader at the University of North Dakota when they moved to replace the Sioux.

What's next:

The bill passed through a committee hearing Tuesday, so it’s on track for a vote.

But before then, legislators will have to figure out how much money there is in the budget to give schools that need to make changes.