DWI law reform proposed by MN lawmakers at site of Park Tavern fatal crash

The Brief Minnesota lawmakers announced bipartisan legislation to strengthen the state's DWI policies in response to the fatal crash at Park Tavern in 2024. Lawmakers made the announcement at Park Tavern in St. Louis Park, where authorities say an impaired driver drove his car into the restaurant's patio, killing two people and injuring nine others. The bill is expected to be heard by committees in the House and Senate in the coming week.



Minnesota lawmakers announced bipartisan legislation to strengthen DWI policies in response to the fatal crash at Park Tavern in 2024.

Reforming DWI laws

What we know:

Rep. Larry Kraft (DFL-St. Louis Park) and Sen. Ron Latz (DFL-St. Louis Park) introduced the legislation at Park Tavern on Friday with workers, families of victims and others impacted by the crash.

Park Tavern was the site of a crash in September 2024 which left two people dead and nine others injured. The accused driver, Steven Bailey, is facing charges of criminal vehicular homicide, third-degree murder, and driving under the influence. Authorities say he was four times the legal limit after the crash and has five previous DWI convictions.

The proposed changes in the legislation include requiring the duration of the ignition interlock for repeat offenders to be extended, removing barriers for offenders to access interlock devices and doubling the lookback period for previous offenses.

What they're saying:

"This tragedy underscores the urgent need for stronger laws to prevent repeat DWI offenders from driving while impaired," said Rep. Kraft. "Since this tragedy, it has been a top priority of mine to try and stop people who have a recurring problem with drinking and driving from killing or injuring Minnesotans. This bipartisan legislation is focused on improving public safety and is a critical step toward prevention and safer roads for everyone."

"A tragedy like the one we saw last September should never happen again in any community in Minnesota. This bill takes meaningful action that will help keep recurring offenders from getting behind the wheel when they’re inebriated," said Sen. Latz. "This proposal will have an immediate, positive impact on our state, and I believe it will help save lives."

What's next:

The bill will be heard in the Transportation Finance and Policy Committee and the Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee in the coming week.

Fatal Park Tavern crash

The backstory:

Two people were killed, and nine others were injured after an impaired driver drove into the patio at Park Tavern in St. Louis Park.

The driver, Bailey, faces charges of third-degree murder, criminal vehicular homicide and driving under the influence stemming from the crash that occurred on Sept. 1, 2024.

Bailey tried to back into a parking spot, but struck another car. He then pulled out of the spot and accelerated into the patio area outside the restaurant, charges allege.

READ MORE: Park Tavern crash: Steven Bailey pleads not guilty, trial set for May

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty previously said Bailey took a breath test after the crash, testing four times the legal limit with a blood-alcohol content (BAC) of 0.325.

According to the complaint, officers heard Bailey on the phone saying he "hit the gas instead of the brake and went right through a thing… I'm probably going to jail."

The two who were killed were Park Tavern server Kristina Folkerts and Methodist Hospital employee Gabe Harvey. Folkerts was working at the time she was killed, while Harvey was out with coworkers celebrating someone's last day at Methodist.

At least nine people were also injured in the crash, including four of Harvey's coworkers, who have been identified as Theo Larson, Tegan D’Albani, Laura Knutsen and Eric Schefers.

Bailey's trial has been set for May 12.