MN lawmaker shootings: Vance Boelter appearing in federal court Thursday

Vance Boelter, the man accused of shooting two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses last month, will make a second appearance in St. Paul federal court on Thursday.

Boelter is the suspected gunman in the shootings last month that killed Rep. Melissa Hortman, her husband Mark and their dog Gilbert. He’s also accused of injuring Minnesota lawmaker John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.

In his initial federal court appearance last week, Boelter appeared wearing a padded, full-body green garment with Velcro around his shoulders, known as a suicide prevention vest. The hearing was meant to determine if Boelter would be eligible for bail, but his attorney asked for the hearing to be continued.

Boelter told the judge, "Your honor, I haven’t really slept in 12-14 days. I am not suicidal now, never been suicidal."

Boelter’s attorney also argued he’s in the Sherburne County Jail under "horrible conditions," with lights on at all hours, a mat with no pillow to sleep on and doors constantly slamming.

‘He’s not in a hotel, he’s in jail’

Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott had plenty to say about Boelter’s comments in the hours after his court hearing.

What Sheriff Brott said:

"On a day when hundreds of grieving Minnesotans waited in long lines to pay their respects to Melissa and Mark Hortman, it’s offensive and disgusting that the man accused of assassinating them stood before a federal judge and painted himself the victim.

"Claims made in court that deplorable jail conditions have prevented the alleged assassin from getting any sleep, and therefore require a continuance in the criminal case against him, are absurd… He’s not in a hotel, he’s in jail."

Remembering the Hortmans

What we know:

Last Friday, Melissa and Mark Hortman, and their dog Gilbert, were lying in state at the Minnesota State Capitol ahead of their memorial service. Thousands came to pay their respects, including former president Joe Biden.

Saturday, a funeral service was held at the Basilica of St. Mary.

About 1,500 people attended the funeral, including Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as many of Rep. Hortman's colleagues at the local, state and federal levels.

Dig deeper:

Boelter's appearance is set for 2:30 p.m. Thursday. He faces two counts of murder, using a firearm in furtherance of the crimes, and stalking. Since he is facing federal charges, Boelter could face the death penalty if convicted of the federal charges.

Boelter is also charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder.