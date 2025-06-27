Minnesota lawmaker shootings: Vance Boelter's court hearing continued to July

The Brief Vance Boelter, the man accused of assassinating a Minnesota lawmaker and injuring another, appeared in federal court Friday morning. However, Boelter's hearing was continued to July because he was sleep-deprieved. Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark are lying in state at the Minnesota State Capitol on Friday.



Vance Boelter, the suspect in the deadly Minnesota lawmaker shootings, appeared in federal court on Friday morning as Melissa and Mark Hortman are set to lie in state at the Minnesota State Capitol.

He faces two counts of murder, using a firearm in furtherance of the crimes, and stalking. Since he is facing federal charges, Boelter could face the death penalty if convicted of the federal charges.

Boelter is also charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder.

Vance Boelter court appearance: What happened

Vance Boelter, the man suspected of the Minnesota lawmaker shootings, in court on June 27, 2025. (Cedric Hohnstadt)

What happened in court:

Boelter, wearing a padded, full-body green garment with Velcro holding it around his shoulders, appeared in court on Friday for a preliminary hearing and a detention hearing.

The detention hearing was meant to determine if Boelter would be eligible for bail, but his attorney asked for the hearing to be continued to next week.

The judge then moved Boelter's preliminary and detention hearings to July 3 at 2:30 p.m. No other rulings were made.

During the hearing, Boelter said, "Your Honor, I haven't really slept in 12-14 days," adding that "I am not suicidal now… never been suicidal."

Boelter's defense attorney is asking that Boelter be moved to a segregation unit, but not suicide watch. He is currently in custody at the Sherburne County Jail.

The defense also said Boelter is being held under "horrible conditions," with lights on 24/7, a mat with no pillow to sleep on and constantly slamming doors. Government attorneys also shared concerns about conditions at the Sherburne County Jail, adding that there are ongoing conversations with county officials and the U.S. Marshals Office.

Boelter made his first appearance in federal court on June 16, a day after his arrest.

The backstory:

Boelter is accused of going on an early morning rampage on June 14, shooting and killing Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, as well as their dog Gilbert.

Prior to the Hortmans' shooting, police say Boelter went to the home of Sen. John Hoffman in Champlin and shot the senator and his wife Yvette. The Hoffmans were seriously hurt but survived the shooting.

Rep. Hortman, husband, lying in state

Big picture view:

Boelter's court appearance coincides with a remembrance for the Hortmans.

The public is invited to pay their respects to the late lawmaker and her husband as they lie in state at the Minnesota Capitol rotunda from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday. Their beloved golden retriever Gilbert will also lie in state at the Capitol with the Hortmans.

A funeral for the Hortmans will be held on Saturday morning. FOX 9 will broadcast the entire funeral service, starting at 10:20 a.m. on Saturday.

What you can do:

The Hortmans' children have shared seven ways people can honor their parents:

Plant a tree.

Visit a local park and make use of their amenities, especially a bike trail.

Pet a dog. A golden retriever is ideal, but any will do.

Tell your loved ones a cheesy dad joke and laugh about it.

Bake something — bread for Mark or a cake for Melissa, and share it with someone.

Try a new hobby and enjoy learning something.

Stand up for what you believe in, especially if that thing is justice and peace.