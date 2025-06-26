MN lawmaker shootings: Vance Boelter to appear in court on Friday

The Brief Vance Boelter, the man accused of assassinating a Minnesota lawmaker and injuring another, will appear in federal court on Friday. A detention hearing will determine if Boelter will be allowed bail ahead of trial. Rep. Hortman and her husband Mark will lie in state at the Minnesota capitol that same day.



Vance Boelter, the man charged in the shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses, is set to return to court on Friday.

What we know:

Boelter is scheduled to appear in court on Friday for a preliminary hearing and a detention hearing. The detention hearing will decide if Boelter will be allowed release as he awaits trial.

Boelter already made his first appearance in court on June 16, a day after his arrest. He is currently in custody at the Sherburne County Jail.

He faces two counts of murder, using a firearm in furtherance of the crimes, and stalking. Since he is facing federal charges, Boelter could face the death penalty if convicted.

The backstory:

Boelter is accused of going on an early morning rampage on June 14, shooting and killing Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark. Prior to the Hortmans' shooting, police say Boelter went to the home of Senator John Hoffman in Champlin and shot the senator and his wife Yvette. The Hoffmans were seriously hurt but survived the shooting.

Rep. Hortman, husband to lie in state

Big picture view:

Boelter's court appearance will coincide with a remembrance for Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark. The public is invited to pay their respects to the late lawmaker and her husband as they lie in state at the Minnesota Capitol rotunda. Their beloved golden retriever Gilbert will also lie in state at the Capitol with the Hortmans.

A funeral for Melissa and Mark Hortman will be held on Saturday morning. FOX 9 will broadcast the entire funeral service, starting at 10:20 a.m. on Saturday.

What you can do:

The Hortmans' children have shared seven ways people can honor their parents:

Plant a tree.

Visit a local park and make use of their amenities, especially a bike trail.

Pet a dog. A golden retriever is ideal, but any will do.

Tell your loved ones a cheesy dad joke and laugh about it.

Bake something — bread for Mark or a cake for Melissa, and share it with someone.

Try a new hobby and enjoy learning something.

Stand up for what you believe in, especially if that thing is justice and peace.