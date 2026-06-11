MN lawmaker shootings: Boelter to be prosecuted on state charges despite federal plea deal

The Brief The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced it will pursue state charges against Vance Boelter for the June 2025 shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses. Boelter’s federal plea deal does not impact the pending state charges, officials say, although he is already slated to spend the rest of his life behind bars. Boelter is facing eight charges in state court, including first-degree premeditated murder.



Prosecutors are moving ahead with state charges against Vance Boelter for the June 2025 shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses despite his federal plea deal.

Vance Boelter still facing state charges

What we know:

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Thursday it is moving forward with their case against Boelter for the shootings that killed former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman, and injured Sen. John Hoffman and members of his family.

The announcement comes shortly after Boelter pleaded guilty to all six federal charges related to the attacks on the Hortmans and Hoffmans, including stalking, murder and firearms. As part of the plea agreement, Boelter will serve two life sentences plus 40 years, in exchange for prosecutors not seeking the death penalty.

What they're saying:

The HCAO emphasized the plea deal does not resolve or change the eight charges he is facing in Hennepin County court.

"Mr. Boelter will sit in a Hennepin County courtroom and be held accountable for his actions. We are in contact with the U.S. Attorney’s Office about transferring Mr. Boelter into our custody," Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said. "This was a devastating wave of targeted political violence that shocked our state and the nation. My thoughts are with the Hoffmans, and with Mark and Melissa’s family and loved ones as the federal phase ends and we approach state prosecution."

What charges is Boelter facing?

Dig deeper:

Boelter was indicted by a grand jury in August 2025 on multiple state charges, including first-degree premeditated murder in the deaths of Melissa and Mark Hortman and attempted first-degree murder in the shootings of John Hoffman, Yvette Hoffman and Hope Hoffman.

The indictment also includes attempted first-degree murder of Rep. Kristin Bahner, felony animal cruelty related to the death of the Hortmans' dog, Gilbert, and impersonating a police officer.

What we don't know:

The HCAO did not say when Boelter will appear in court for the state case.