Minnesota law enforcement agencies launch AI pilot program to curb traffic deaths

Memorial Day begins the "100 Deadliest Days" stretch that lasts through Labor Day, a period during which traffic deaths historically rise.

Minnesota State Patrol, other agencies test AI software to prevent traffic deaths

What we know:

Law enforcement agencies across the state have started using the Road Safety Information Center, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to gather and analyze traffic data with the goal of identifying the riskiest areas and times to use that information for targeted enforcement.

Agencies participating:

The agencies participating in the pilot program include Minnesota State Patrol; Stearns County Sheriff’s Office; Benton County Sheriff's Office; St. Cloud Police Department; Waite Park Police Department; Sartell Police Department; Sauk Rapids Police Department; St. Joseph Police Department; Albany Police Department; Cold Spring Police Department; Sauk Centre Police Department; Melrose Police Department; Belgrade/Brooten Police Department; and Foley Police Department.

What they're saying:

"The RSIC platform opens up a new world of possibilities for improving traffic safety," said Office of Traffic Safety Director Mike Hanson in a news release. "Smart choices such as buckling up and paying attention are still among the best ways to stay safe on the road, but with this technology at our fingertips we’re hopeful even more lives can be saved."

By the numbers:

In 2024, 151 people died in traffic accidents in Minnesota during the 100-day span, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

Of those deaths, 44 involved speed, the agency said.

Between 2017 and 2024, a total of 1,118 people died in traffic accidents statewide during the three-month timeframe, the agency said.

What's next:

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety said it will collect input from participating agencies and work with its vendors to improve the technology.