Minnesotans could lose healthcare coverage, food stamps under ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’

The Brief The Senate on Tuesday passed the bill, which now heads back to the House for changes. The bill includes $1.2 trillion in funding cuts, mostly to Medicaid and food stamps. More than 250,000 Minnesotans could lose their health insurance, according to the state.



The "Big, Beautiful Bill" moved one step closer to becoming law on Tuesday when the Senate passed it, sending it back to the House for changes before it heads to the president’s desk.

250,000+ Minnesotans could lose Medicaid coverage, state says

What is Medicaid:

Medicaid offers health insurance to low-income adults and children. The program is administered by the states and jointly funded by both states and the federal government.

By the numbers:

According to the Minnesota Department of Human Services, 1.3 million residents are enrolled in the program.

Potential impact:

More than 250,000 Minnesotans could lose their coverage, according to the state.

3 million could lose food stamps nationwide; 450,000+ Minnesotans rely on benefits

What is SNAP:

SNAP, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, sometimes called food stamps, offers food assistance to low-income families.

By the numbers:

More than 450,000 Minnesotans rely on food stamps, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

Potential impact:

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates that 3 million people would lose food stamp benefits nationwide.

What's next:

President Trump said he would like to have the bill on his desk by July 4.