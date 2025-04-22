Minnesota offering $2 million to help farmers in cannabis industry

The Brief Minnesota’s Office of Cannabis Management has launched a grant program that will provide up to $2 million in aid to help farmers navigate the cannabis industry. The CanGrow program will include training grants to farmers, and the availability of low-interest loans. The program hopes to "accelerate market entry and growth for farmers ready to start or expand their farms," while avoiding costs and risks associated with the jump, the OCM says.



Minnesota’s Office of Cannabis Management says it has set aside $2 million to help farmers thrive in the impending recreational marijuana retail industry.

Minnesota's CanGrow grant program

What we know:

The OCM says its CanGrow grant program will seek to help Minnesota’s farmers "navigate the regulatory structure of the legal cannabis industry" with licenses and retail sales becoming available this year.

The $2 million in funding will cover training grants to farmers, and loans to nonprofit organizations that in turn will fund loans to farmers who want to expand into cannabis cultivation.

Farmer training grants will include educational materials, training and technical support, the OCM says, while CanGrow farmer loan grants will provide low-interest loans for those intending to enter the industry.

According to the OCM, the initiative aims to "accelerate market entry and growth for farmers ready to start or expand their farms," while avoiding costs and risks associated with the jump.

The announcement comes a week after the formal adoption of OCM’s rules governing Minnesota’s recreational cannabis market.

By the numbers:

According to the OCM, grant awards for technical assistance in the first round of funding are expected to range from $10,000 to $50,000 per project, while grant awards for loan financing are expected to range from $200,000 to $500,000 per eligible organization. Individual farmer loans will range from $2,500 to $50,000, or up to $150,000 for projects with matching funds.

Organizations eligible to receive CanGrow farmer training grants include nonprofits, educational institutions, local governments, private businesses, community groups and partnerships between different types.

What they're saying:

"Providing farmers the financial opportunity to take part in Minnesota’s cannabis market and make strategic investments is the best way to ensure they can build equity," said OCM Interim Director Eric Taubel in a statement. "Through CanGrow, farmers who want to enter the cannabis market will receive support and tools to succeed."

"We recognize that financing and resources are critical for Minnesota farmers," said Jess Jackson, OCM’s director of social equity in a statement. "CanGrow helps to increase access to ownership by ensuring underserved farmers get a fair opportunity at entering the cannabis market."

What's next:

Organizations interested in applying for a CanGrow grant must submit a written application that explains their proposed community investment, the community's needs, and the expected positive outcomes, the OCM says.

Applications will then be evaluated, "based on their potential community impact, the organization’s track record of success, and community support for the investment."

Priority will be given to applications from organizations that demonstrate a history of successful training or navigation services, particularly for farmers facing barriers to education or employment. OCM will also prioritize applications where "the proposed grant projects will serve areas where residents are eligible to be social equity applicants."

The OCM will then announce selected grant awardees in fall 2025.

More information can be found here.