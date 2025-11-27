Man accused of fatally running over wife while driving drunk

The Brief A woman is dead, and a man is charged with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the incident. The man told law enforcement she jumped out of the truck while they were fighting. Court records show he was convicted of driving while intoxicated back in 2007.



A Le Sueur man is accused of killing his wife when he ran over her while driving drunk after she jumped out of the moving truck.

Woman fatally hit by truck, man criminally charged

Big picture view:

A criminal complaint filed in Sibley County states that law enforcement responded to a reported accident near County Road 17 and 310th Street on Saturday, Nov. 22.

The caller, Jeremy Micheal Davidson, 48, of Le Sueur, reported that his wife jumped out of a moving truck that he was driving and was run over.

His wife was then taken to the hospital, where she died.

The complaint states Davidson was lying on top of a Dodge Ram pickup truck when law enforcement arrived.

Law enforcement personnel noted that Davidson smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech.

Davidson reportedly told officers that he and his wife had been drinking that evening and that she started punching him when she got mad. He added that when they were driving home, she "got pissed" and jumped out of the moving truck, according to the complaint.

Law enforcement said Davidson was not able to track any stimuli during a sobriety test and refused to submit a preliminary breath test.

Davidson was then arrested and had a blood sample taken after authorities obtained a search warrant.

He is facing criminal vehicular homicide charges and first-degree DWI.

Suspect statements, prior conviction

What they're saying:

Authorities later reviewed squad camera footage that showed Davidson making the following statements in the back of the squad vehicle:

"Prison. I am going to prison, she's dead."

"I killed my wife."

"Just gets drunk, jumps out of a f****** truck. Make it make sense."

"One drunk dumb f****** move"

"Bring her back. I will go for life. Just bring my wife back."

"I just killed my wife dude. I don't know why the f*** would you jump out of a truck doing f****** 50 miles per hour. Why would you do that."

Dig deeper:

Court records show Davidson has a prior felony DWI conviction from 2007.