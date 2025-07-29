MN capitol security: State to hire expert for security assessment

The Brief State officials will hire an expert to review safety at the Minnesota State Capitol. The review follows the shootings of two lawmakers in June and a breach this past weekend. A news conference will be held at 2 p.m. to discuss the review. You can watch it above.



Minnesota State Patrol is bringing in an expert to assess security at the Minnesota State Capitol in the wake of the shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses last month.

Leaders are set to discuss the decision at a 2 p.m. news conference on Tuesday. FOX 9 will carry that news conference live in the video player above.

Safety at the Minnesota capitol

What we know:

The shootings of Rep. Melissa Hortman and Sen. John Hoffman in June shined a new spotlight on lawmaker safety in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher wrote a letter calling out lapses in communication immediately following the shootings, which resulted in some lawmakers not learning about the potential threat until hours later. Fletcher asked for an audit to determine which state agency is tasked with notifying lawmakers and local law enforcement about potential threats.

On Monday, FOX 9 reported that Sen. Heather Gustafson was pushing for a full after-action reports on the shootings as well as a security breach over the weekend. In the breach, a naked man was discovered inside the capitol building late Friday night. The man later returned to the capitol grounds two more times on Saturday before being arrested on a warrant.

News conference scheduled

What's new?:

On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety scheduled a news conference for Tuesday to discuss capitol safety. In a press advisory, officials announced they would hire "a third-party expert to conduct a full security assessment at the Minnesota State Capitol complex."

Officials will also discuss steps they've already taken to improve security at the capitol. State leaders will be joined by representatives from the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, Metro Transit police, St. Paul police, the House and Senate sergeants at arms, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness.