Minnesota lawmaker shootings: Communication delay should be audited, sheriff says

The Brief A letter sent by Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher to prominent law enforcement officials calls for a legislative audit into what he calls "delayed communication" during the June 14 attacks on Minnesota lawmakers. The letter says that the legislative audit should determine which agencies are responsible for notifying legislators if they "are potential victims of a violent criminal stalking them," and which agencies should notify law enforcement if a legislator is in potential danger in their jurisdiction. The letter cited several agencies that could be responsible for timely notifications, including the Minnesota State Patrol Capitol Security Division and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.



Following the targeted shootings of Minnesota lawmakers, Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher is calling for a legislative audit to examine the proper protocol for notifying law enforcement agencies and legislators in the event of a possible attack.

Minnesota lawmaker attacks audit

What we know:

In a letter penned to Chief Sergeant-at-Arms Lori Hodapp and Captain Eric Roeske of the Capitol Security Division with the Minnesota State Patrol, Fletcher writes that "few things are more troubling than not being informed for several hours that a murderer is roaming the northern suburbs with a ‘hit list’ in search of his potential victims, many of whom reside in your patrol jurisdiction."

As a result of what he calls "delayed communication" that left lawmakers unaware for hours during the events of the attacks, Fletcher says a legislative audit should determine which agencies are responsible for notifying legislators if they "are potential victims of a violent criminal stalking them," and which agencies should notify law enforcement if a legislator were in potential danger in their jurisdiction.

What's next:

Saying he would seek to "join the discussion in the future," the letter cited several agencies that could be responsible for timely notifications, including the Minnesota State Patrol Capitol Security Division, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Sergeant-at-Arms of the Minnesota House and Senate, and more.