MN cannabis officials tell vendors to stop selling other THC variants

Nearly 4,000 cannabis retailers in Minnesota are checking their shelves today, after receiving a warning from state officials on Tuesday about the consequences of selling illegal products.

The Office of Cannabis Management is cracking down on certain strains of cannabinoids, as they say too many shops have been caught selling illegal products.

In a letter sent Tuesday, officials reminded retailers that only delta-8 and delta-9 THC are allowed in hemp edibles. Specifically, they clarified that THC-V more commonly known as "diet weed" due to its reported appetite-curbing, energy-boosting properties, is illegal.

"We were very surprised that we had something on the shelves that was non-compliant," said the owner of Higher Place in Chaska. "Our goal from the beginning has been to be compliant with the state."

Retailers and manufacturers have faced limited enforcement since edibles became legal in Minnesota, as the Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management did not open until July 1, 2024. Now that the office is established, they have the resources to regulate.

Spokesperson for the Office of Cannabis Management Josh Collins said illegal strains of cannabinoids enter the Minnesota market due to their legality in other states and nationwide suppliers.

"The regulations from state to state can be different," said Collins. "Its complicated for retailers. If they’re working with a supplier working with product that’s legal in one state and not in another - its complex."

At least one Minnesota-based manufacturer produces THC-V edibles. When reached for comment Tuesday, Retro Bakery said it was aware of the notice and would release a statement by the end of the week. On its website, it says THC-V cannot be shipped in Minnesota, but it was discovered on the shelves of Minnesota stores.

Collins said Minnesotans will be able to petition the state to add additional cannabinoids, such as THC-V, in January 2026.