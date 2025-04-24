MN bill proposes to ban fluoride from public drinking water

The Brief A Minnesota House bill would prohibit fluoride from being added to public drinking water if it becomes law. Municipal water systems would be compelled to stop adding fluoride by Aug. 1, 2025. Fluoride is commonly used to treat tooth decay and became widespread in public water supplies in the 1960s.



A bill in the Minnesota House aims to prohibit fluoride from being added to the state's public drinking water.

Bill to prohibit fluoride in drinking water

The bill said it addresses "concerns about health risks associated with the addition of fluoride to public drinking water and to ensure the purity and safety of water sources," by prohibiting the addition of fluoride to public water systems.

If passed into law, any municipal or public water system in Minnesota would be forced to discontinue adding fluoride by Aug. 1, 2025.

Any public water system not in compliance would be subject to a fine, but the bill did not specify how much that fine would be.

The bill states that a public water system may be publicly or privately owned.

The entire bill, HF3237, can be viewed by clicking here.

FOX 9 reached out to the bill's author for comment and will update this story if a response is received.