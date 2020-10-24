Missing: Woman with Alzheimer's last seen Friday in Kanabec County, Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Authorities are asking for help finding a missing woman with Alzheimer's who was last seen Friday afternoon in Kanabec County, Minnesota.
Andrea (“Andi”) Elizabeth Nyberg, age 80, left a residence in Kanabec County around 3:30 p.m. She was driving a red 2004 Buick LeSabre with the MN plate 024RWA.
She was last seen wearing a black jacket with a teal-colored hood.
If you have seen or know her whereabouts, please contact the Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office at 320-679-8400 or 911.