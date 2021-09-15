Missing: Woman last seen Monday morning in Bemidji, Minnesota
article
BEMIDJI, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are looking for a missing 23-year-old woman who was last seen in Bemidji, Minnesota.
According to police, Stephanie Chupp was last seen at about 6:45 a.m. Sept. 13 near the 1900 block of Park Avenue.
Stephanie is 5’02" tall and 200 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. She may have been in a white Pontiac Grand Prix, LIC 655RVZ.
Anyone with information regarding Stephanie’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.
Advertisement
Stephanie is believed to be driving a white Pontiac.