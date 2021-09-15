Missing: Woman last seen Monday morning in Bemidji, Minnesota

article

Police are looking for a missing 23-year-old woman who was last seen in Bemidji, Minnesota.

According to police, Stephanie Chupp was last seen at about 6:45 a.m. Sept. 13 near the 1900 block of Park Avenue.

Stephanie is 5’02" tall and 200 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. She may have been in a white Pontiac Grand Prix, LIC 655RVZ.

Anyone with information regarding Stephanie’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.

