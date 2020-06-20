Missing Winton man found

UPDATE: The man has been found.

Authorities are asking for help finding a missing man who was last seen Thursday in Winton, Minnesota.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, Maxwell Willis, 24, was last seen driving a black 1995 Chevy Tahoe with larger tires. His license plate is 6CD551.

If anyone knows of Willis's whereabouts, has seen him or his vehicle, or has had contact with him, you are asked to contact the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office by calling 911.