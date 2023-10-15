Missing vulnerable adult in Minneapolis previously took light rail to airport

article

A Minneapolis man, identified as a vulnerable adult, has been missing since Saturday night. He has gone missing before, and previously took a light rail train to MSP Airport.

Jermaine Fischer, 29, was last seen leaving 3448 20th Ave. S in Minneapolis at approximately 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Fischer is not a harm to others. He is 5'7 and 225 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue turtleneck sweater, dark shorts and glasses.

Anyone who sees Fischer is encouraged to call 911.