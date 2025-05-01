Expand / Collapse search

Missing woman, 57, last seen in April leaving Brooklyn Park group home

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  May 1, 2025 12:45pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX 9
article

A missing endangered persons alert has been issued for Kathryn Marie Rucks, who was last seen on April 27 at her Brooklyn Park group home. (Photo supplied by Minnesota BCA) (Supplied)

The Brief

    • The Minnesota BCA has issued an endangered missing person alert for 57-year-old Kathryn Marie Rucks.
    • She was last seen on April 27 leaving her group home in Brooklyn Park.
    • If located, contact the Brooklyn Park Police Department.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - An endangered missing person alert has been issued for a woman who left her Brooklyn Park group home in late April.

Endangered missing person alert

The backstory:

The Minnesota BCA alert states that on April 27, 57-year-old Kathryn Marie Rucks left her group home around 4 p.m. on the 4500 block of Washburn Avenue and hasn’t been seen since. Authorities say she has been diagnosed with mental health issues and does not have her medication or a cellphone. 

Rucks is 5-foot-5, weighs 210 pounds, has green eyes, and currently has blonde hair. Authorities did not provide a description of what Rucks may have been wearing.

What you can do:

If spotted, authorities ask to check on her welfare and contact the Brooklyn Park Police Department at 763-493-8222. 

Nearly half of Brooklyn Park missing persons reports tied to group homes

Brooklyn Park Police have read the comments on social media. They know people are wondering why there are suddenly a surge of missing persons reports.

The Source: This report uses information from an alert issued by the Minnesota BCA on May 1, 2025. 

Missing PersonsBrooklyn Park