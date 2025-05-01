Missing woman, 57, last seen in April leaving Brooklyn Park group home
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - An endangered missing person alert has been issued for a woman who left her Brooklyn Park group home in late April.
Endangered missing person alert
The backstory:
The Minnesota BCA alert states that on April 27, 57-year-old Kathryn Marie Rucks left her group home around 4 p.m. on the 4500 block of Washburn Avenue and hasn’t been seen since. Authorities say she has been diagnosed with mental health issues and does not have her medication or a cellphone.
Rucks is 5-foot-5, weighs 210 pounds, has green eyes, and currently has blonde hair. Authorities did not provide a description of what Rucks may have been wearing.
What you can do:
If spotted, authorities ask to check on her welfare and contact the Brooklyn Park Police Department at 763-493-8222.
The Source: This report uses information from an alert issued by the Minnesota BCA on May 1, 2025.