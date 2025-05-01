Missing woman, 57, last seen in April leaving Brooklyn Park group home

article

The Brief The Minnesota BCA has issued an endangered missing person alert for 57-year-old Kathryn Marie Rucks. She was last seen on April 27 leaving her group home in Brooklyn Park. If located, contact the Brooklyn Park Police Department.



An endangered missing person alert has been issued for a woman who left her Brooklyn Park group home in late April.

The backstory:

The Minnesota BCA alert states that on April 27, 57-year-old Kathryn Marie Rucks left her group home around 4 p.m. on the 4500 block of Washburn Avenue and hasn’t been seen since. Authorities say she has been diagnosed with mental health issues and does not have her medication or a cellphone.

Rucks is 5-foot-5, weighs 210 pounds, has green eyes, and currently has blonde hair. Authorities did not provide a description of what Rucks may have been wearing.

What you can do:

If spotted, authorities ask to check on her welfare and contact the Brooklyn Park Police Department at 763-493-8222.