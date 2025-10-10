Missing dog found safe after McGregor plane crash

The Brief A dog that ran away from the scene of a small plane crash was found safe. The plane crash happened near McGregor Airport and left three people onboard injured. The dog is now reunited with the family and the pilot says he intends to be back in the air.



A dog that ran away after a plane crashed in McGregor, Minnesota, was found safe nearly a week later.

The crash injured three people onboard who are all recovering and are "in good spirits," according to the pilot's mother.

Photo shared by FOX 21 shows the Yorkshire terrier, Mako, reunited with his owner after they survived a plane crash near McGregor, Minnesota.

The backstory:

The plane crash happened about half a mile southeast of McGregor Airport just before 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 in Aitkin County. Three people were onboard at the time of the crash, along with a Yorkshire terrier, Mako, who ran away after the incident.

After nearly a week and multiple reported sightings, the plane's pilot, 23-year-old Kaden Brazinsky, was able to call for Mako near the McGregor school. The Yorkie then jumped into the car, with the family calling it a "true McGregor miracle," FOX 21 in Duluth reported.

A veterinarian gave Mako a clean bill of health on Thursday, and the dog is now reunited with its family.

Plane crash aftermath

Dig deeper:

Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office said the initial investigation shows a Piper PA-28 140 lost power shortly after takeoff and was attempting to return to McGregor Airport when it crashed in a swampy area short of the runway.

Kaden suffered a broken ankle and an eye injury from the crash. His girlfriend, 23-year-old Jocie Erlandson, also sustained a broken ankle. Both were out of the hospital as of Thursday. Wyatt Sherry, 22, is still recovering after undergoing facial surgery, FOX 21 reports.

Kaden's mother, Kari, said all three have been in good spirits, and her son said he plans to eventually be back in the air doing what he loves.