Missing Chaska man, Eden Prairie woman found safe in Nevada

An Eden Prairie, Minnesota woman and a Chaska man who had been missing since Thursday were found safe in Sparks, Nevada Monday morning, according to the Eden Prairie Police Department.

Melissa Saari Capaul, 24, was reported missing to the Eden Prairie Police Department on Saturday. Levi Mitchell Roth, 22, of Chaska was reported missing to the Chaska Police Department on Sunday.

Melissa Capaul's dog is believed to be with her. (Eden Prairie Police Department / FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul)

The two were last seen together late Thursday. Capaul's black 2003 Honda Civic with Minnesota license plate CZB938 with no hub caps is also missing.

Eden Prairie police said Capaul’s debit card was last used on Friday at 5:50 a.m. at the Kwik Trip at Highway 212 and Reform Street in Norwood Young America. She is believed to have her dog with her.

Anyone with information on Capaul and Roth’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Eden Prairie Police Department at 952-949-6200 or the Chaska Police Department at 952-361-1231.