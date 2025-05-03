Missing Brooklyn Park woman disappears after being dropped off at train station

article

Brooklyn Park police are searching for a missing woman who disappeared after she was dropped off at a train station on May 1.

Search for Reality Johnson

The backstory:

Brooklyn Park police issued an alert through the Minnesota BCA on Saturday for 27-year-old Reality Johnson.

Police say Johnson was dropped off at a train station in Minneapolis around 6 p.m. Thursday evening and hasn't been seen since.

She was last seen wearing a cream and floral sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

What we know:

Police say Johnson has health concerns and officers are concerned about her safety. They are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 763-493-8222.

Missing person cases in Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park has seen a surge in missing person reports recently. Officials say many of the cases are tied to group homes in the city.

However, police did not indicate Johnson's disappearance was connected to the larger trend.