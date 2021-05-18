Missing baby found safe, alleged abductor no longer a suspect

A five-month-old baby girl who was reportedly abducted by a man in Brooklyn Center, has been found safe, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Officials say the man who was identified by the child's mother as the alleged abductor is no longer considered a suspect.

"An Amber Alert was not issued in this case because of the rapidly developing information and the safe location of the child," the BCA tweeted. "Law enforcement will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this reported abduction."

The BCA issued the initial alert after the alleged abduction happened Tuesday evening. The baby was later found with her biological father.