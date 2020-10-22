Missing: 28-year-old woman last seen near Redwood Falls, Minnesota

article

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 28-year-old woman last seen earlier this week, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Kimberlea Jean Becklund was last seen on Monday near Redwood Falls, Minnesota. Thursday, her vehicle was found abandoned outside Redwood Falls.

Becklund is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, 130 pounds and has hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing light-colored jeans, brown cowboy boots, a purple t-shirt and a black/gray full-zip jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office at (507)637-4036.