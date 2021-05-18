Missing: 28-year-old man last seen at Dar Al-Farooq Center

article

The Inver Grove Heights Police Department is asking the public’s assistance to find a missing 28-year-old man who has not been seen by family or friends since late April.

Kayode Naheem Awode was last seen on April 28 at the Dar Al-Farooq Center in Bloomington, Minnesota. He was driving his vehicle, a black Toyota Camry with Minnesota plate 591UZU. His car was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Richfield on May 1, but it is unclear if he was the driver at the time.

He does not have a phone, identification or money with him. Awode has connections to the Moorhead area, but it's unknown where he may be traveling.

Awode is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, about 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Inver Grove Heights Police Department at (651)450-2525.