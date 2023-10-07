Missing: 12-year-old St. Paul girl last seen on Wednesday

article

St. Paul police have issued an alert for a missing girl who hasn't been seen since Wednesday.

Police say 12-year-old Deszia Bates left her home in east St. Paul on Wednesday but hasn't been heard from since.

Bates was reported missing as a runaway on Friday. Police tell FOX 9 that friends have reportedly been in communication with Bates, who says she is okay, but the family hasn't heard from her.

Anyone with information on Bates' location can call 911 or police at 651-291-1111.