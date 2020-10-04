Minor expected to survive after shooting in Minneapolis

A minor is expected to survive after being shot in the arm on Sunday in Minneapolis.

Officers responded around 1 p.m. for a juvenile victim who showed up at Hennepin County Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

Police say at this point, they are still working to figure out what led up to the shooting. It's still not clear exactly where the shooting occurred but investigators believe it may have been near 27th Avenue N and Irving Avenue in Minneapolis.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.