Minnetonka High School grads jumpstart foundation started in friend’s memory

Former members of the Minnetonka High School dance team are honoring their friend who passed away from brain cancer, by making the first large donation to a new foundation started in her honor.

Layla Julien passed away in December 2022, more than a year after being diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor.

As the former co-captain of the Minnetonka High School dance team, Julien’s best friends and fellow dancers continue to honor her memory even after graduating and moving away for college. Most recently, they hosted a large garage sale on what would have been Julien’s 19th birthday last month. In only a few hours they raised more than $4,500.

"We literally went into it and were like, ‘guys I hope we get $50. Hopefully, one person shows up. Then all these people started showing up for her,’" said friend Katie Lesmeister.

The friends were able to surprise Julien’s parents with a check at a large birthday celebration a few weeks ago.

"It was just unbelievable," said Layla’s dad Robbin Julien. "It’s so wonderful to kick off the foundation like that."

The Julien’s, along with help from their friend Angie Lindberg, recently launched the Layla Julien Foundation. The funds raised will be used for pediatric brain cancer research, as well as scholarships for graduating high school dancers who embody the inclusivity and joy that Layla was known for.

"We don’t want her to be forgotten and if we can do that by recognizing others who exemplify what she exemplified when she was here, we feel lucky to do that," said Julien.

To learn more about the Layla Julien Foundation, visit the group’s Instagram page. Donations are accepted via Pay Pal.