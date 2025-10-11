Minnesota's wine grape harvest season comes to an end with the start of fall

The Brief Minnesota's wine harvest season is wrapping up with a vintage year for grapes. The Winery at Sovereign Estate is celebrating connections to the University of Minnesota and will be featured at an alumni event for the Gopher football Homecoming festivities. For those not going to the game, the winery also has fall events that are popular during the fall color season.



As the weather cools, Minnesota's wine harvest season comes to a close, marking a vintage year for wine grapes.

Impact of fall weather on grapes

What they're saying:

Winemaker Ben Banks from the Winery at Sovereign Estate explains that this season's weather played a significant role in the grape harvest.

Cooler temperatures can enhance the flavor profile of the grapes, leading to a better vintage.

The University of Minnesota's involvement

Dig deeper:

The University of Minnesota has been instrumental in developing grape varieties suited for the state's climate.

This connection is celebrated during the university's homecoming festivities, highlighting the collaboration between local agriculture and education.

Upcoming event at the winery

What's next:

The Winery at Sovereign Estate is gearing up for its Bonfire Chili Fest on Oct. 25.

This event promises to be a delightful way to enjoy the fall colors and celebrate the successful grape harvest with the community.

