Minnesota’s spookiest scene: Creepy dolls of Olmsted County

Minnesota’s spookiest scene this Halloween season may be in a museum.

Spooky scene

What's so scary?:

Dozens of creepy dolls crawled out of storage in Rochester to scare up crowds at the History Center of Olmsted County.

This is the seventh year of the Creepy Dolls exhibition and this time it's not just dolls, it's objects too. Like a dentist's chair, prosthetic legs, and a 20th century gurney.

It's dolls too, though.

They’re cleverly displayed alongside items telling spooky stories from Olmsted County: Vintage dollhouses, like a 19th Century giant once used to memorialize President Lincoln.

Wooden keys a serial robber made to escape the county jail.

And a wreath made of hair.

"It's a sculpture," curator Chris Delisle told FOX 9. "It's a piece of art. So it's got to be here."

"Very unusual, very creepy, said Cathy Sebilsky.

The main attraction

Doll danger?:

The otherworldly attraction brought Sebilsky and her family of brave souls from Waverly, Iowa, Friday on a successful search for terror.

"The doll's eyes are very creepy," she said. "The gadgets that they have in here are interesting to look at."

There’s a body basket full of education in the exhibit, but Delisle knows people come back every year for the dolls.

"They're like the one thing that not only looks like us, but maybe like takes on the personification of human identity in a weird way," he said.

Fan favorites

Making the collection:

Donors from Minnesota and around the world send dolls to the History Center for display.

You won’t find Annabelle or Chucky here, but it’s not hard to imagine horror stories for dolls like Connor.

"It's also this melting plastic skin that's really attractive," Delisle said of Connor, who is the most popular doll this year and part of a psychological thriller that’s still safe for kids - as far as anyone knows.

"Maybe at night some things happen when the curtain gets closed," Delisle said. "Some things might move around, there is a little bit of sound that kind of comes out every now and then, so we don't know, I don't have any cameras in there."

How to see it:

The dolls are on display for another week, but they’re gone like ghosts after Halloween.

