Minnesota’s PFAS ban will exempt youth powersports products

The Brief Beginning on Jan. 1, 2025, Minnesota's ban on PFAS in products extended to those made for juveniles, including youth model dirt bikes and ATVs. PFAS is used for heat resistance and waterproofing, but the "forever chemicals" are linked to cancer and other health problems. Research has shown the chemicals also do not degrade over time like others. An exemption carved out by Minnesota lawmakers will allow powersports dealerships to resume selling vehicles that have been sitting in showrooms for more than six months now.



A new law in Minnesota that seeks to ban the use of "forever chemicals" – also known as PFAS – in products intended for young people has now been loosened after powersports enthusiasts argued the restrictions went too far.

Youth ATV, dirt bike PFAS

What we know:

Since Jan. 1, 2025, it has been illegal in Minnesota to sell PFAS-containing products in 11 categories – one of which includes toys and children’s clothing, with powersports products falling under that umbrella.

But this summer, the Minnesota Legislature created an exemption for recreational vehicles from the definition of "juvenile product" – opening the window for the sale of items that contain added PFAS "where exposure is unlikely." However, the products will still face a prohibition on "avoidable uses" by 2032.

The law tweak also extended a PFAS reporting deadline by six months, allowing manufacturers until July 1, 2026, to submit an initial report on the purpose and amount of PFAS in their products.

As part of a new documentary, FOX 9 Investigators reviewed hundreds of hours of video depositions that shed new light on how company executives and scientists responded after first learning about the widespread PFAS contaminations in Minnesota.

Dealerships hurting

Dig deeper:

FOX 9 previously spoke with dealership owners who said they discovered the ban would extend to their products too late in the process, lamenting the lack of transparency by lawmakers.

"Starting Jan. 1, we cannot sell these products," said Davis Motorsports general manager Tom Stifter said during the last legislative session, noting he was first told by his Honda representative that he would likely be stuck with about $35,000 in unsalable inventory in the wake of the decision.

With new model year vehicles now available, it's likely that powersports dealerships will need to sell the older models they currently have, and were previously prohibited from selling, at a loss, in order to clear the way for newer vehicles on their showroom floors.

What's next:

Under the exemption, powersports dealerships will now be able to sell the newly exempt vehicles that have been sitting in showrooms for more than six months.