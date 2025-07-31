Minnesota’s PFAS ban will exempt youth powersports products
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A new law in Minnesota that seeks to ban the use of "forever chemicals" – also known as PFAS – in products intended for young people has now been loosened after powersports enthusiasts argued the restrictions went too far.
Youth ATV, dirt bike PFAS
What we know:
Since Jan. 1, 2025, it has been illegal in Minnesota to sell PFAS-containing products in 11 categories – one of which includes toys and children’s clothing, with powersports products falling under that umbrella.
But this summer, the Minnesota Legislature created an exemption for recreational vehicles from the definition of "juvenile product" – opening the window for the sale of items that contain added PFAS "where exposure is unlikely." However, the products will still face a prohibition on "avoidable uses" by 2032.
The law tweak also extended a PFAS reporting deadline by six months, allowing manufacturers until July 1, 2026, to submit an initial report on the purpose and amount of PFAS in their products.
Dealerships hurting
Dig deeper:
FOX 9 previously spoke with dealership owners who said they discovered the ban would extend to their products too late in the process, lamenting the lack of transparency by lawmakers.
"Starting Jan. 1, we cannot sell these products," said Davis Motorsports general manager Tom Stifter said during the last legislative session, noting he was first told by his Honda representative that he would likely be stuck with about $35,000 in unsalable inventory in the wake of the decision.
With new model year vehicles now available, it's likely that powersports dealerships will need to sell the older models they currently have, and were previously prohibited from selling, at a loss, in order to clear the way for newer vehicles on their showroom floors.
What's next:
Under the exemption, powersports dealerships will now be able to sell the newly exempt vehicles that have been sitting in showrooms for more than six months.
The Source: FOX 9 reporting from the Minnesota Legislature.