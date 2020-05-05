Minnesota's Largest Candy Store plans to reopen May 8

article

Minnesota's Largest Candy Store in Jordan plans to reopen this weekend as many businesses remain closed during the stay-at-home order.

According to the store, staff are taking extra precautions by adding plexiglass barriers at the cashier's stand and sanitizing more areas more often.

Staff made the announcement in a video posted to the store's YouTube page last week. Owner Robert Wagner told SW News Media that they got the green light to open after Wagner met with Gov. Tim Walz’s staff to give an overview of the business' roots and ongoing operations in agriculture.

"This year's going to be different, obviously because of the COVID-19," Wagner said in the video. "So, in preparation for opening, we have been instituting a lot of safety steps - sanitizing the carts, sanitizing the shopping baskets, hand-washing procedures and the like."