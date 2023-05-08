Minnesota's drinking water largely safe, according to MDH report

article

A report from the Minnesota Department of Health shows that nearly 98% of Minnesotans who get drinking water from a community public water system met all federal standards throughout the year.

The report says that although the state faces some issues with water quantity, quality, and an aging infrastructure drinking water is generally doing well in the state’s 6,649 public water systems.

"The health of our drinking water sources is interconnected with the health of our communities, environment and climate," Gov. Tim Walz said in a proclamation during Safe Drinking Water Week. "Protection of drinking water sources is achieved through collective action, collaboration and partnerships."

MDH’s report said it identified five keys areas to ensure access to clean, safe water: