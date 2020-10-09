Minnesota's 2nd COVID-19 saliva testing site to open in Winona

The Minnesota Department of Health will be opening the state's second free COVID-19 saliva testing site in Winona next week.

State officials announced the testing site will open on Wednesday at the Winona Mall. Testing is free to all Minnesotans, even if they are not showing symptoms. Those participating will be asked about their insurance, so the state can bill the company, but those without insurance will be covered by the state.

Operations will be open five days a week. Walk-ins are welcome, but people are encouraged to register in advance at this link.

Winona Mall Testing Site

1213 Gilmore Avenue Located in the back of the mall near the Department of Motor Vehicles (southwest corner)

Wednesday - Friday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those who come for testing are asked to avoid eating, drinking, chewing or smoking anything at least 30 minutes before taking the test. To provide a sample, they will be asked to spit into a funnel attached to a small tube while under the supervision of staff.

“The Winona Mall can serve as a regional hub for Minnesotans in the southeast corner of our state,” said Dan Huff, MDH assistant commissioner for health protection in a press release. “This site offers access to those who live and work in Winona County, as well as the thousands of college students who live here. We know this site will increase access to testing among people who need it.”

In September, health officials linked an outbreak to Winona State University, which had to implement a quarantine in response.

This new testing area in Winona will be the first in southern Minnesota. In September, Minnesota opened its first saliva testing site in Duluth. Since then, more than 7,000 people have been tested.

MDH plans to open up to eight more testing sites in the coming weeks.