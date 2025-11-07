Minnesotans will receive full SNAP benefits for November over the weekend, officials say

The Brief The Minnesota Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) plans to issue full SNAP and MFIP benefits over the weekend. A Rhode Island court ruling requires the USDA to fully fund November SNAP benefits. More than 440,000 Minnesotans rely on these benefits monthly.



The Minnesota Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) is preparing to distribute full SNAP and MFIP benefits over the weekend.

Benefits distribution plan

What we know:

The DCYF is set to issue full benefits for November due to a recent court ruling in Rhode Island. This decision means that funds will be loaded onto EBT cards in the coming days, potentially earlier than usual for some households.

DCYF says the USDA is working toward implementing full benefits to comply with the court order.

The Trump administration asked the federal appeals court to block the court's ruling, which requires the administration to fully fund SNAP, rather than partially fund the program.

That appeals court decided that the order to fully fund SNAP has to stay in place.

Now, the Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to take the request to stop fully funding SNAP while the government is still shutdown.

What they're saying:

"As the longest shutdown in U.S. history concludes its sixth week, we are incredibly grateful Minnesotans will soon have access to their food benefits thanks to important legal system updates," said DCYF Commissioner Tikki Brown. "When food support disappears, the consequences for Minnesota are immediate and far-reaching. It impacts public health, the state and local economies, education, and workforce stability."

Impact on Minnesotans

Local perspective:

More than 440,000 Minnesotans, including 180,000 children and 67,000 seniors, depend on SNAP and MFIP benefits monthly.