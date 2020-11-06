Minnesotans deal with fatigue amid election uncertainty

article

As the world waits for the results of the 2020 presidential election to trickle in, Minnesotans say they're feeling the fatigue from the wait.

At Lebanon Hills Regional Park in Eagan on Friday, many chose to soak up the sunshine as unseasonable temperatures climbed into the 70s.

Steve Timmerman says he has barely slept 10 hours since Election Day, channeling his inner reporter with pages of political note taking.

“This is the first time I think I’ve gotten out of my chair in that 72-hour period,” said Timmerman.

Meanwhile his longtime friend, Bill Ross, has taken a much different approach.

“Got a lot of projects done around the house. Got all the leaves raked, got the lawn mowed twice,” said Ross.

Some Minnesotans say they are refusing to let the political drama dominate an otherwise beautiful week.

“We were so fed up with everything that we didn’t not watch anything on Tuesday night,” said Ross. “It was probably late Wednesday afternoon we even started to look at what was going on and showed any concern.”

While Election Day turned election week has been far from a carefree walk in the park, Timmerman is looking forward to a full night’s rest.

“It’s good to get away,” he said. “I think I’ll sleep much better the next 3.5 years, then I’ll have to start worrying again.”