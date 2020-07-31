Minnesotans can use driver's license that expired during pandemic to register to vote in primary

Minnesotans with driver's licenses or identification cards that have expired during the COVID-19 pandemic will still be able to use those IDs as valid proof of Minnesota residency in order to register to vote in the upcoming primary, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services.

During the pandemic, DVS offices closed across the state, making it difficult for drivers to renew. Governor Tim Walz signed legislation, extending the expiration dates for driver's licenses, learner's permits and identification cards.

"We want to make sure that those affected do not face any confusion that may prevent them from voting in the August primary election," said DPS-DVS Director Emma Corrie in a press release.

This guidance has been shared with the Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon in preparation for the August 11 primary election. For more information about the primary election, click here.

DVS will automatically extend the expiration date to October 31 for IDs that would have expired between March 13 and September 30. If the COVID-19 peacetime emergency gets extended beyond August 12, the expiration dates will also be extended.