Minnesota Zoo reopening to public on July 24

article

The Minnesota Zoo announced it is opening next weekend for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to close to visitors in March.

The zoo will be open to the public beginning July 24, although members will be allowed in earlier for a special preview from July 19-22. Visitors, including those with zoo memberships, must reserve tickets online in advance.

The zoo says it will have "stringent measures in place to ensure a safe and enriching experience with the natural world."

The loss in revenue combined with the upkeep of caring for its 5,000 animals left the zoo in a tight spot financially. Gov. Tim Walz told lawmakers last month the zoo faced permanent closure if it did not get financial help from the government.

The zoo briefly offered a drive-thru experience called the “Beastly Boulevard” to raise money to cover its revenue losses. Beastly Boulevard allowed visitors to take a leisurely drive through the zoo grounds and observe the animals along the Northern Trail, but visitors were not allowed to leave their vehicles.

Advertisement

The Walz administration eventually gave the zoo a $6 million bailout to help keep its doors open.

Ticket sales for the zoo’s reopening begin Thursday, July 16 at 10 a.m.