Minnesota Zoo welcomes rescued pronghorn fawn, Marcie

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Pictured is Marcie, a rescued pronghorn fawn. (Credit: Minnesota Zoo) From: Supplied

The Minnesota Zoo has welcomed its newest resident, a pronghorn fawn rescued from Washington.

What we know

Before making the journey to Apple Valley, Marcie was taken care of by Dr. Marcie Logsdon, an associate professor at the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine.

After it was determined that Marcie could not be returned to the wild, Dr. Logsdon cared for the fawn while searching for her permanent home. The zoo explained that Logsdon wanted a place with experience caring for the species, making the Minnesota Zoo a perfect fit.

The zoo explained in a Facebook post on Tuesday that its team has over 40 years of experience and is nationally recognized for its expertise in caring and hand-raising pronghorns.

Marcie will spend the coming months working with zoo staff until she can be introduced to the rest of the pronghorn herd on the Northern Trail.

What we don’t know

The Minnesota Zoo did not explain why Marcie couldn’t be returned to the wild or the circumstances in which she was found.

It’s unclear when Marcie arrived at the zoo, exactly how old she is, or when she will be available for public viewing.

Digging deeper

Pronghorns are mammals often found in North America. They’re often in small groups during the summer and travel in a herd of up to 1,000 animals in the winter.

The species were close to extinction during the 1920s but have recovered and are considered the "least concerning" on the conversation scale, according to the Minnesota Zoo’s website.