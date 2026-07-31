Minnesota Zoo babies: 3 Canada Lynx kittens, 1 porcupette born at the zoo

The Brief Three Canada lynx kittens were born at the Minnesota Zoo in May. The two lynx kittens will make their public debut on the zoo's Minnesota Trail later this summer. A baby North American porcupine, also known as a porcupette, was born on July 21.



The Minnesota Zoo recently welcomed four new baby animals on the Minnesota Trail exhibit.

Canada Lynx kittens born in May

Why you should care:

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Three Canada Lynx kitten siblings at the Minnesota Zoo. (Minnesota Zoo) From: Supplied

The zoo's resident Canada lynx pair, Torvi and Cad Bane, welcomed three babies on May 14. The two female kittens, Freya and Ingrid, are expected to make their public debut on the Minnesota Trail later this summer. The third kitten, a male, was recently transferred to another Association of Zoos and Aquariums institution.



Canada lynx is a rare native species in Minnesota, with only a small breeding population in the northeastern part of the state, according to the Minnesota Zoo.

The zoo said the kitten's mother, Torvi passed away several weeks after giving birth due to a rare medical condition. In a Facebook post, the Minnesota Zoo said, "While we miss Torvi dearly, her legacy lives on through her kittens and the dedicated team helping them thrive."

North American porcupette born in July

What we know:

A North American porcupine baby, also known as a porcupette, was born at the Minnesota Zoo on July 21. (Supplied)

The North American porcupine Maple welcomed a baby, called a porcupette, on July 21, according to an announcement by the Minnesota Zoo. The porcupette weighed 500 grams at birth. The zoo has not announced when the porcupette will make its debut.

Porcupettes are born with soft quills that harden shortly after birth, which helps keep both the mother and baby safe, the zoo says.